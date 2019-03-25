Politics Oshiomhole Tells APC Elected Lawmakers To Support Buhari’s Economic Policies – Channels Television

#1
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, addressing elected APC House of Representatives members in Abuja.


The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has called on elected members of the House of Representatives under the party, to use the ‘overwhelming’ …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2JEGU2G

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top