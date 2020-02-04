Politics Oshiomhole vows to remain APC chair despite sacking order - Guardian Nigeria News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Nigeria Political News Politics APC: We’ll respect court order suspending Adams Oshiomhole – TODAY Political News 0
Nigeria Political News Politics Oshiomhole’s Removal: We Haven’t Been Served Any Court Document – APC – Independent Nigeria News Political News 0
siteadmin Politics Why court suspended Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman - Vanguard Nigeria News Political News 0
Nigeria Political News Politics IHEDIOHA VS UZODINMA: Court shouldn’t impose candidates on voters — Oshiomhole – Vanguard News Political News 0
Nigeria Political News Politics Edo govt revokes C-of-O of Obaseki, Odubu, Ihonvbere’s choice properties – Newtelegraph Political News 0
Similar threads
Politics APC: We’ll respect court order suspending Adams Oshiomhole – TODAY
Politics Oshiomhole’s Removal: We Haven’t Been Served Any Court Document – APC – Independent Nigeria News
Politics Why court suspended Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman - Vanguard Nigeria News
Politics IHEDIOHA VS UZODINMA: Court shouldn’t impose candidates on voters — Oshiomhole – Vanguard News
Politics Edo govt revokes C-of-O of Obaseki, Odubu, Ihonvbere’s choice properties – Newtelegraph

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top