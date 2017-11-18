Table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses and Asisat Oshoala dazzled at this year's edition of Nigeria Sports Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the Eko Hotels on Friday. The Punch reports that Quadri, who qualified for the quarter-final of the Swedish Open on Friday after beating Portugal’s Marcos Freitas, was voted Sportsman of the Year while Moses won Male Footballer of the Year. The Portugal-based table tennis star beat Moses and D’Tigers captain Ike Diogu to the award. Moses however beat Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Anthony Okpotu, and former MFM forward Stephen Odey to the footballer award. Asisat Oshoala won the Female Footballer of the Year while she lost the Sportswoman of the Year award to Odunayo Adekuoroye, who also won the Wrestler of the Year award. D’Tigress won the Team of the Year while 16-year-old golfer Georgia Oboh was awarded the Discovery of the Year and Purity Akuh won the Coach of the Year. Daniel Igali and Enitan Oshodi were jointly awarded the Sports Administrators of the Year. The Sports Governor of the Year was won by Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart Emmanuel Udom. D’Tigress star, Evelyn Akhator, won the Ball Sports Person of the Year while Hannah Babalola won the Special Sports Person of the Year. Veteran journalist Fabio Olanipekun and the Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, were given the Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition awards respectively.