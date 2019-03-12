Nike has gathered together female athletes from all over the world and major fashion models to unveil the jerseys of 14 teams that will take part in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France this year.
Stars like Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell, Casters Semenya, Adrianna of Brazil and our …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2He0XTl
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Stars like Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell, Casters Semenya, Adrianna of Brazil and our …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2He0XTl
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]