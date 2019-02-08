Metro Osinbajo’s air crash survival proves Allah loves Nigeria – MURIC – Newtelegraph

#1
The miraculous escape of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage “proved that Allah loved Nigeria and that the Supreme Creator actually chose the professor for Nigerians,” the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) has said.

The group, which said this in a statement, maintained that the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2StDAuv

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top