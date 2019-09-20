Politics Osinbajo’s security aides beat up journalist at Aso Rock - The Cable

Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with Vanguard, was on Thursday morning beaten up by security aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The incident took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised a summit (pictured).

