Tanko Yakasai, elder statesman and political adviser in the second Republic, has claimed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might field Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo or a National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 2023.
Speaking with The Interview, Yakasai said it was because the region …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2V4OlkN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking with The Interview, Yakasai said it was because the region …
Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2V4OlkN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]