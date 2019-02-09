Politics Osinbajo assures Nigerians of Leah Sharibu’s release – P.M. News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that Leah Sharibu, the schoolgirl abducted by Islamist sect, Boko Haram will be released sooner than later.

Prof Osinbajo who was speaking during an interview with Bond FM 92.9 in Lagos, said the government was working frantically to secure her …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2TBUEvq

