Politics Osinbajo - Bad Behaviour Must Be Punished

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:55 AM. Views count: 136

  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has warned that there must be consequences for any bad behavior a citizen exhibits in a country.

    Osinbajo said this when he spoke at the monthly meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Council, PEBEC in Aso Rock today. According to him, once a system is in place that punishes bad behavior and enforces the consequence for misconduct, the people will behave well.

    "We are at a point when we feel obliged to do our very best to improve in all the factors that will create an enabling environment for businesses in the country. We have to be committed to what we want to achieve. We must develop a system that punishes bad behaviour and reward good behaviour” he said
     
    Jules, Jan 25, 2017 at 11:55 AM
  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    Mr Pastor stop preaching to the poor. Fix the indulgence of the rich, if you can't start there, you are lost. You are in power now, fix the real issues of Nigeria and stop pointing fingers down.
     
    curator, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:09 PM
