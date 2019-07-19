PUNCH Newspaper is in big trouble as SimmonsCooper Partners, the law firm formerly headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has given the newspapers 72 hours to retract a story alleging that the firm was associated with or involved in an alleged N100 billion tax by Alpha Beta Consulting Limited.
