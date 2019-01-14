Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has cancelled his planned appearance on Channels Television.
Laolu Akande, a spokesperson for Mr Osinbajo, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon his principal would not be appearing on Channels Television‘s ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ because of campaign exigencies.
