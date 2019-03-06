Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has again assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari can’t Islamize Nigeria. Osinbajo explained that he is a “born again Christian” and the Vice President, as such Buhari can’t Islamize the country. Speaking during a Town Hall meeting in Aba North Local Government Area …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VDLWgT
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VDLWgT
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[19]