The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said the Federal Government will soon increase the number of its N-Power beneficiaries from the current 500,000 to one million.
Osinbajo, who disclosed this at a townhall meeting held at the multipurpose hall of the Akarigbo Palace in …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RaqjlH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Osinbajo, who disclosed this at a townhall meeting held at the multipurpose hall of the Akarigbo Palace in …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RaqjlH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]