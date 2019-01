The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said the Federal Government will soon increase the number of its N-Power beneficiaries from the current 500,000 to one million.Osinbajo, who disclosed this at a townhall meeting held at the multipurpose hall of the Akarigbo Palace in …Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2RaqjlH Get More Nigeria Political News