Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the panel which probed Babachir Lawal, suspended secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and Ayodele Oke, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), have done things properly in the interest of the country. Osinbajo while speaking with journalists after submitting the report to Buhari on Wednesday, Osinbajo said it is in the interest of the country that “things are done properly”. Asked if heads will roll as a result of the probe, he said: “How can I tell you? If you want to know what is in the report, you have to wait.” “Well as you can imagine we are always fair minded and the whole approach is to ensure that justice is done in all cases,” he said. It is in the interest of the government and also the interest of the nation that things are done properly and that there is due process and that we are not unfair. You can be sure that we will do the right thing,” Osinabjo said. The President had on April 19 suspended Lawal and Oke and constituted a three-man committee led by Osinbajo to investigate them. The panel investigated allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East while it probed Oke on the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which NIA is laying claim. The committee which had the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members was billed to submit its report to Buhari on May 8 but could not do so because the President left the country on May 7 for medical follow-up in London