Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday refuted insinuations that the ongoing TraderMoni programme powered by the Federal Government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) to empower petty traders, was a covert ploy of vote buying by President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general election......
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PMEblv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PMEblv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]