Politics Osinbajo - Jesus Was Always Around Criminals

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Apr 17, 2017 at 7:08 AM. Views count: 153

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Easter Sunday said that ''Jesus had a characteristics of being around criminals.''

    Osinbajop made the claim in his Easter sermon. “Jesus before now had shown that he came to stand with criminals, sinners. For instance, John 8:3 proved to us that Jesus intervened in the case of a woman who committed adultery; in Luke 19:5, Jesus was seeing with Zacchaeus, a corrupt man. So Jesus had a characteristics of being around criminals.

    “He said I have come for these people. Between the criminals was Jesus Christ; one repenting and the other mocking. Spiritually, Jesus stood between hell and heaven. His cross is a cross of mediation; he is an intercessor. All that is required is to believe in him; acceptance of his commitment he made on the cross,” the Vice President said.
     
