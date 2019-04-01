Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday at the Presidential Villa Banquet Hall, said that his wife, Dolapo Osinabjo, had preferred a quiet life to the rigours of politics.
NAN reports that Osinbajo revealed this at a Thanksgiving Service organised by the Aso Villa Chapel to thank God …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JV36FT
Get More Nigeria Political News
NAN reports that Osinbajo revealed this at a Thanksgiving Service organised by the Aso Villa Chapel to thank God …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JV36FT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]