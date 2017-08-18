Submit Post Advertise

Politics Osinbajo Off to Rwanda

Discussion in 'Political News' started by kemi, Aug 18, 2017 at 6:05 PM.

    Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will on Friday join other world leaders to witness the inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda in the country’s capital, Kigali.

    His spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement.

    Akande said Osinbajo would return to the country immediately after the inauguration.

    The statement read, “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is attending the presidential inauguration of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, taking place today in Kigali, the country’s capital.

    “The inauguration ceremony which is expected to be witnessed by several African Heads of State and Government, follows President Kagame’s victory at the August 4 Rwandan presidential election.

    “Prof. Osinbajo who is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama is expected back in Abuja later today.”
     
    kemi, Aug 18, 2017 at 6:05 PM
