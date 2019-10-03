Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Osinbajo Pledges Loyalty to Buhari – Thisdaylive

#1
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has promised not to compromise his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria.

The pledge came amid reports of a crack in the presidency. The promise of the VP was contained in a magazine entitled, ‘This is Nigeria’ circulated on Tuesday night during the October …

yemi.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2nR2jeZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top