Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has warned Christian leaders to stop inciting hate. Osinbajo gave the warning on Tuesday, February, 7, when declaring open the 14th National Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria. He said Christian leaders should preach the love of Jesus Christ rather than hate messages. “Our greatest enemy is hate. In the past few years, we have seen the most brutal killing of men and women. “The history of blood and religious conflict extends to every Nigerian government," Osinbajo said.