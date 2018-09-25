The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) put up an impressive performance in the September 22 gubernatorial election in Osun state emerging the party with the highest number of votes.
However, it failed to secure the required margin to be declared …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xKVso6
Get More Nigeria Political News
However, it failed to secure the required margin to be declared …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2xKVso6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]