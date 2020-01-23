Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, held a public hearing on the proposed death penalty for kidnappers, as a response to ravaging insecurity in the state. The parliamentarians unanimously agreed that whoever was found culpable of kidnapping should be sentenced to death, which elicited applause from…
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/392cAXM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/392cAXM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]