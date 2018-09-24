The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the inconclusive governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has thanked electorate in the state for their kind support in Saturday’s governorship poll.Adeleke led the race with 254,698 votes, 353 votes more than that of Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.The margin was, however, less than the 3,498 votes in the polling units where voting were cancelled.