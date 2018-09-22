The Nigeria Police Force have arrested three suspects for vote buying during the Osun governorship election.
The suspects are : Muriat Olalekan, 61, Hamzat Muniru, 65, and Adeagbo Wasiu. Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja....
