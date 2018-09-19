The electoral fortune of Senator Iyiola Omisore received a boost Wednesday when leaders of a faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State asked all their supporters to massively vote for the party during the Saturday Governorship Election.
Addressing several members of the faction at Gazal Hotel, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2DeFc4V
Get More Nigeria Political News
Addressing several members of the faction at Gazal Hotel, …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2DeFc4V
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[112]