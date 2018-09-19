Politics Osun guber: Aggrieved SDP members back Senator Omisore – TODAY.NG

#1
The electoral fortune of Senator Iyiola Omisore received a boost Wednesday when leaders of a faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State asked all their supporters to massively vote for the party during the Saturday Governorship Election.

Addressing several members of the faction at Gazal Hotel, …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2DeFc4V

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[112]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top