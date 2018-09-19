The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has raised the alarm over plans to manipulate the electoral card readers by some politicians during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Raising the alarm at a press conference, the APC chairman in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2OCurdT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Raising the alarm at a press conference, the APC chairman in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2OCurdT
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]