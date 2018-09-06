Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has expressed optimism that Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, would win the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state.
Aregbesola spoke in Ile-Ife at the party’s inaugural campaign visit to the palace …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wPl9mX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Aregbesola spoke in Ile-Ife at the party’s inaugural campaign visit to the palace …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2wPl9mX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]