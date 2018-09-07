Politics Osun guber: Deji Adeleke, Akin Ogunbiyi lead Senator Adeleke’s campaign after resolution of crisis – TODAY.NG

#1
A successful businessman and the elder brother of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Deji Adeleke, and Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi led other chieftains of the party to solicit votes for Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday.

This new development came following the resolution...



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2wPmfPH

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top