The growing trend of voters’ inducement ahead of September 22 governorship election in Osun is worrisome. An election observer and monitoring group, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa), made the assertion on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital. The group Project Director, Cynthia Mbamalu, spoke …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NFcoq8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NFcoq8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]