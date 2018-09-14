The police said on Thursday that they would ensure synergy with other security agencies in providing adequate security during the September 22 governorship poll in Osun. The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said this in Abuja at a meeting with security agencies and CSOs to harmonise security …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2MwnE3s
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2MwnE3s
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]