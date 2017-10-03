Submit Post Advertise

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Samguine, Oct 3, 2017 at 1:57 PM.

    Members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Caretaker Committee in Osun, led by its Chairman, Alhaji Sarafadeen Ali, on Monday visited the former National Secretary of the party, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to apologise to him, and as well sought for his forgiveness.

    The delegation met Oyinlola at Okuku, the country home of the former governor.

    Alhaji Ali revealed that the visit was to beg the former governor sover “injustice he suffered in the party, which eventually led to his exit”.

    He added that the visit was not in anyway an attempt to lure Oyinlola back to the party. Members of the delegation, therefore, prostrated to him.

    “The decision to be member of any party is a personal one and we respect that decision of yours. Our mission is to come and ask for forgiveness, that you forgive us in your heart and we admit that what happened to you was an injustice and an error,” Ali said.

    In his response, Oyinlola expressed his appreciation to the delegation over the visit, saying the turn of events in the party, which resulted to his exit was unfortunate and unpleasant, citing indiscipline and impunity as major problems.

    “I want to say that I did everything humanly possible to make sure that the division did not come from me. I went to the extent of writing to the leadership of the party, the then Mr. President to draw his attention to the issues that were eroding on the unity of the party but it seemed my own sincerity about the whole issues were misconstrued.”

    “I want to take a recourse to the Bible which says ‘ if your brother transgresses, rebuke him; if he repents, forgive him. it is on that score that I want to say I have forgiven and forgotten all that was done to me.

    “I am happy that the PDP chieftains said they respected my decision to choose the party I wished to belong”, he said.

    Members of the delegation include: former Deputy Governor, , Erelu Olusola Obada, former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adejare Bello and former member of the National Population Commission, Alhaji Lere Oyewumi, among others
     

