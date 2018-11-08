Politics Osun: PDP reacts to Ademola Adeleke’s alleged health failure – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Following an ongoing report on social media that the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, collapsed at the airport in Abuja, the party has debunked the rumour, saying the contestant in the last Osun gubernatorial election was hale and healthy In …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Dqh92d

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top