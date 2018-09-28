A socio-political organisation, Oranmiyan Group, on Friday urged losers in the Osun governorship election to accept defeat.
The group, which made the call in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr Sodiq Olajide, in Osogbo, also urged the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to be magnanimous …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QhV8ot
Get More Nigeria Political News
The group, which made the call in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr Sodiq Olajide, in Osogbo, also urged the Governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to be magnanimous …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QhV8ot
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]