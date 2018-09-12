  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

The Osun state government has released N19.8 billion for the payment of salaries of workers and pensioners.

This is coming 11 days to the governorship election.

In statement on Tuesday, Bola Oyebamiji, Osun state commissioner of finance, said Rauf Aregbesola, governor of the state, directed the payment of the arrears to demonstrate his commitment to his promises.



