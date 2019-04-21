Metro Osun to recruit 2,000 food vendors for school feeding – P.M. News

#1
No fewer than 2,000 food vendors would be recruited by the Osun State Government to enhance the State Elementary School Feeding and Health Programme known as O’MEALS.

Mrs Kehinde Olaniyan, the State Programme Officer of the scheme, disclosed this during an interaction …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2UvZv0K

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top