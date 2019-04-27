Politics Osun West: Adeleke reacts to suit seeking his sack from Senate, reveals ‘sponsor’ – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Ademola Adeleke has dismissed as laughable and an abuse of court process a suit seeking his removal as a senator. A statement issued Friday night by Hon Niyi Owolade, Adeleke’s Legal Adviser, stated that the purported constituents who....…




Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Wa1Q34

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top