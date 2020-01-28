Metro Our security system has failed – Senate president Lawan laments – Legit.ng

Nigeria's Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, January 27, condemned the current security situation in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that the Senate president said the escalation of killings and kidnapping across Nigerian states has mandated the ninth Senate to engage with security agencies in the country....

