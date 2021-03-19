Metro Out-of-school children figure in Nigeria hits 10m – Minister – New Telegraph News


Out-of-school children figure in Nigeria hits 10m – Minister - New Telegraph

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, yesterday said Nigeria has more than 10 million outof- school children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Nwajiuba made this known at the launching of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) by the Jigawa State government...
