Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Out-of-school children figure in Nigeria hits 10m – Minister - New Telegraph
The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, yesterday said Nigeria has more than 10 million outof- school children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Nwajiuba made this known at the launching of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) by the Jigawa State government...
www.newtelegraphng.com