Biafra secessionist, Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday had a meeting with some south east governors at the Enugu state government house. All governors from the south east were present at the meeting except for the Imo and Abia governors, Rochas Okorocha and Okezie Ikpeazu, who were out of the country. Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, spoke on the outcome of the meeting. “The meeting agreed that these demands by IPOB should not be absolute, rather the South-east Governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, and the entire leadership of IPOB to further meetings and dialogue with a view to quickening the resolutions of all issues amicably,” he said. The meeting with the IPOB leader may not be unconnected with the recent move by the federal government to re-arrest him on alleged violations of his bail condition. Mr Kanu is currently on bail after being charged with alleged treasonable offenses.