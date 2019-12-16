Entertainment Outrage After Burna Boy Reportedly Walks Off Stage at #BAFEST – Olisa.tv

#1
Fans have taken to their social media to share their disappointment with Burna Boy for reportedly walking off stage at last night’s #BAFEST, due to technical issues.

According to camp, the trouble started shortly after the singer hopped on the stage and suffered technical issues....


via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2YPjpaS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top