Sports Outrage as footballers paint bodies black to look like Serena and Venus Williams – Naija.ng

#1
Three Tasmanian Penguins Football Club players caused a stir on social media after painting himself black as the Williams sisters to celebrate 'Mad Monday'.

According to the Mirror, Mad Monday is where Aussie Rules player traditionally celebrate their end of the season....


read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2pku0K3

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top