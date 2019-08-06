The Federal Government came under criticism yesterday over its suppression of unarmed #RevolutionNow protesters.
The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last general elections, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a mass protest against the alleged misgovernance of the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Yu8Qx9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last general elections, Omoyele Sowore, had called for a mass protest against the alleged misgovernance of the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Yu8Qx9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]