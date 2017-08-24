Submit Post Advertise

    Nominations are now open for the 2017 edition of Outstanding Young Achievers (OYA) Awards.

    The organisers of the awards have released the portal for nominations into various categories of the awards event set to hold in November 2017.

    OYA awards celebrate young Nigerian achievers in various fields of endeavours particularly areas of social and artistic interests.

    According to a press statement released by the organisers, the theme for the 2017 edition is ‘‘The trailblazers,’ inspired by fresh and outstanding young Nigerians creating new tracks, breaking barriers, extending frontiers, building the future and contributing to the actualisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).’’

    The nominations categories include:

    Most Outstanding Artist of the Year

    Most Outstanding Actor of the Year

    Most Outstanding Comedian of the Year

    Most Outstanding Fine Artist of the Year

    Most Outstanding Journalist of the Year

    Most Outstanding New Media Personality of the Year

    Most Outstanding Entrepreneur

    Most Outstanding Fashion Designer/Entrepreneur

    Most Outstanding Make-Up Artist (Beauty Make-Up, Special Effect Make-Up for Film)

    Most Outstanding OAP (Radio) of the Year

    Most Outstanding OAP (TV) of the Year

    Most Outstanding Photographer of the Year

    Most Outstanding Creative Writer of the Year

    Most Outstanding Tech Entrepreneur of the Year

    Person of the Year (this category will be decided by OYA AWARDS JURY)


    Visit www.oyamag.com.ng/ oyaawards2017/ to nominate. Nomination ends on October 2, 2017.
     
