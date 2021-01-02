Metro Oyedepo: Devil using COVID-19 to attack churches – New Telegraph


Oyedepo: Devil using COVID-19 to attack churches - New Telegraph

The founder and senior minister of the Living Faith Church (aka Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, yesterday said the devil was using the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to attack the church of Christ. Delivering his New Year’s sermon in his church in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo reportedly...
