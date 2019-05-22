The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Wednesday freed 38 inmates awaiting trial at the Abolongo prison in Oyo town.
Abimbola, accompanied by other members of the committee on Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ordered the release of the inmates in exercise of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/30BUurL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Abimbola, accompanied by other members of the committee on Administration of Criminal Justice Law, ordered the release of the inmates in exercise of …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/30BUurL
Get More Nigeria Metro News