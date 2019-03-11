APC Governorship candidate in Oyo state Bayo Adelabu took to his Instagram page earlier today to congratulate PDP’s Seyi Makinde who emerged the Winner.
According to him, his party are investigating the crisis that took place in the state and will …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2CgIGAW
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to him, his party are investigating the crisis that took place in the state and will …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2CgIGAW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]