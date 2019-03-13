Politics Oyo elections: We may challenge PDP’s victory in court – APC – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, on Wednesday said his party may challenge the victory of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Saturdays governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Oke, who made the disclosure in …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VXit1K

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top