Politics Oyo govt., Ajimobi’s family trade words over delay in burial – The Nation News

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Real reason Abiola Ajimobi has not been buried days after death — Family Source – Premium Times Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Another Makinde’s cabinet member tests positive for COVID-19 – Vanguard Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Ajimobi: Oshiomhole reveals last moment, interaction with ex-Oyo governor – Daily Post Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Oyo commissioner tests positive for coronavirus – TODAY Nigeria News Political News 0
ese Politics Ajimobi: Best, most productive Oyo governor ever – Tinubu - Premium Times Political News 0
Similar threads
Politics Real reason Abiola Ajimobi has not been buried days after death — Family Source – Premium Times Nigeria News
Politics Another Makinde’s cabinet member tests positive for COVID-19 – Vanguard Nigeria News
Politics Ajimobi: Oshiomhole reveals last moment, interaction with ex-Oyo governor – Daily Post Nigeria News
Politics Oyo commissioner tests positive for coronavirus – TODAY Nigeria News
Politics Ajimobi: Best, most productive Oyo governor ever – Tinubu - Premium Times

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top