Ahead of the March 9 governorship election, the major political parties in Oyo State have formed alliances toward winning the election and forming a coalition government. The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the alliances which commenced in the last 72 hours had began to yielding
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Tp8Fjk
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Tp8Fjk
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]