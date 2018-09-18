Politics Oyo Speaker, Minority Leader, others defect to APC, ADC – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Olagunju Ojo, the Minority Leader, and five other lawmakers on Tuesday defected to three different parties.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Paul Bankole, read the separate letters of defection by …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QGKMQ8

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top