The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Olagunju Ojo, the Minority Leader, and five other lawmakers on Tuesday defected to three different parties.
The Clerk of the House, Mr Paul Bankole, read the separate letters of defection by …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QGKMQ8
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Clerk of the House, Mr Paul Bankole, read the separate letters of defection by …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2QGKMQ8
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]